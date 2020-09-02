FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. 342,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,020. The company has a market cap of $880.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.41. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $383,537.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,587,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,735,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $135,345.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at $350,296,319.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,283. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 114.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 87,349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

