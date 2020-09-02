Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

