Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 150,660 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,660 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Travelers Companies worth $109,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $862,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 74.3% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Travelers Companies by 107.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,500,000 after buying an additional 259,374 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 129.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.48. 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,319. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $153.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

