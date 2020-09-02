Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,770 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Workday worth $123,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 321.9% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 118.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Workday by 275.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $1,740,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $8.27 on Wednesday, hitting $233.48. 3,405,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,613. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of -124.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.39 and its 200 day moving average is $169.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $944,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,617 shares of company stock valued at $74,151,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

