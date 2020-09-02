Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of BlackRock worth $163,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded up $11.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $608.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,855. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $609.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.