Federated Hermes Inc. Has $115.70 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131,350 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $115,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at $8,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 156.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 60.4% in the second quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 16,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

ATHM traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.12. 317,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,926. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Macquarie lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, China International Capital upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

