Federated Hermes Inc. Has $129.79 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,626 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $129,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,353,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,314,000 after buying an additional 132,786 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,860,000 after buying an additional 546,456 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,454,000 after buying an additional 3,304,873 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,759,000 after buying an additional 1,045,640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,344,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,044,000 after buying an additional 497,034 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 491,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,938. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

