Federated Hermes Inc. Has $131.96 Million Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.27% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $131,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $105,095.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,108.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,413 shares of company stock worth $4,074,095 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.53. 7,376,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. Research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

