Federated Hermes Inc. Has $145.54 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 492,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,793 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $145,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,533. The stock has a market cap of $358.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.77 and its 200 day moving average is $293.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

