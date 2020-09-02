Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1,965.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169,724 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.45% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $112,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,943 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,391 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,255 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $586,230. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEG traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. 2,201,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,294. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

