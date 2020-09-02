Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 394,065 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.95% of Godaddy worth $116,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 686,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,729,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $380,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,499. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.23. 1,202,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,089. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.