Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of GDS worth $143,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of GDS by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of GDS by 171.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 20.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HSBC began coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $82.82. 562,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

