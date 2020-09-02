Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $340,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,901.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 227,080 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $4,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.21. 4,041,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.66.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.