Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 29,607 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 29,607 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $179,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 803,160 shares of company stock worth $158,613,818. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.69. 12,950,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

