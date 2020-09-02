Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 374,925 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,047,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 374,925 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.2% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Alibaba Group worth $1,304,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 409,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after buying an additional 249,130 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,301,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,825,000 after buying an additional 287,286 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 20,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

BABA stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.07. 12,624,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,679,807. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $299.00. The stock has a market cap of $753.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.