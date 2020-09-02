Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 595,240 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,292,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 595,240 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Exxon Mobil worth $415,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,339,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,292,666. The stock has a market cap of $168.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

