Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on FERGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 280,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,379. Ferguson has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.