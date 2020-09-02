Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) is Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 191,543 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.25% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $204,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.76. 3,177,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.74. The company has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,904.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.22.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

