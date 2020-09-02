FIL Ltd Acquires 12,911,358 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,911,358 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $1,447,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 87,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 54,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,028,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,509,000 after buying an additional 557,900 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 115,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 12,474,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

