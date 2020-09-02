FIL Ltd Acquires 2,415,006 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415,006 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $462,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

AEM stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 947,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,417. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

