FIL Ltd Buys 321,761 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,761 shares during the period. Franco Nevada makes up approximately 1.2% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned approximately 3.22% of Franco Nevada worth $857,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the second quarter worth $227,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth $503,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 16.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.42.

Shares of FNV traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.98. The company had a trading volume of 600,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.62. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

