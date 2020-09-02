FIL Ltd Has $367.44 Million Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,832,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 2.25% of CGI worth $367,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CGI by 43.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CGI by 1,353.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.48.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $73.58. 233,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

