FIL Ltd Has $446.79 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $446,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 310.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 656,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,658,000 after acquiring an additional 130,845 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $7.41 on Wednesday, hitting $320.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.52. The firm has a market cap of $297.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

