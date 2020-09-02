FIL Ltd Has $458.27 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 662,833 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.73% of Canadian National Railway worth $458,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Broderick Brian C grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 104,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 741.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
