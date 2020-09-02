FIL Ltd Has $567.80 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,273,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,694,386 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FIL Ltd owned 0.33% of Oracle worth $567,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

ORCL stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,295,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,075,804. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $175.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

