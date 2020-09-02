FIL Ltd Sells 231,910 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

FIL Ltd cut its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,910 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $235,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in PTC by 24.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 67.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PTC by 1,021.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,960. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.