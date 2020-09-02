FIL Ltd Sells 347,578 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,689,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,578 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 2.28% of Slack worth $394,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 19.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $559,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $828,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,750,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,043,236. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 326,485 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $3,118,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,048,791 shares of company stock valued at $66,745,528. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

