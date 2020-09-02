FIL Ltd Sells 4,479,750 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,830,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,479,750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 0.9% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $655,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.6814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.