FIL Ltd Sells 532,055 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,007,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532,055 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 0.9% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.77% of BCE worth $667,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Balentine LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,182. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

