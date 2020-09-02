Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.18. 466,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 782,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $574.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 56,807 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 135.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

