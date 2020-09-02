Florence Tong Purchases 671,427 Shares of Wisewaygroupltd (ASX:WWG) Stock

Wisewaygroupltd (ASX:WWG) insider Florence Tong purchased 671,427 shares of Wisewaygroupltd stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,042.62 ($71,459.02).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.18.

Get Wisewaygroupltd alerts:

About Wisewaygroupltd

Wiseway Group Limited provides integrated logistics services in Australia. It provides outbound cargo services, such as sea and air freight services; inbound cargo services, including general cargo, e-commerce import, bonded warehouse, and customs clearance services; and domestic transport services. The company offers logistic services between Australia and China.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wisewaygroupltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisewaygroupltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.