Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,970,000 after purchasing an additional 885,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $858,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.47.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,751. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.