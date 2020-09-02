Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 68,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,347,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,013.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,122 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $67.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,728.28. 2,504,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,175.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,535.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,389.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

