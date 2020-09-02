Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,478 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after acquiring an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,150,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.18 on Wednesday, reaching $359.24. 3,595,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,708. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

