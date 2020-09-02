Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $552.84. 5,847,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,808,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $243.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $498.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.