Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,039. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

