Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $88.35. 11,315,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,100,702. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $97.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,527. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

