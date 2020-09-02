Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. 27,539,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,677,691. The company has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

