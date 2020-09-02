Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $40.05 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 11.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,686,000 after buying an additional 465,045 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 85,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 654.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,131,000 after buying an additional 1,009,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,379,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,848,658. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $344.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

