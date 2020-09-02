Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Itron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Itron by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shares of ITRI traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 242,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,763. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $107,277.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $70,070.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $265,247. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

