Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Shotspotter worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Shotspotter by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shotspotter by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Shotspotter by 124.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shotspotter by 58.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SSTI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. 48,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,244. Shotspotter Inc has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a PE ratio of 136.73, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

