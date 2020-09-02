Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3,535.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,005,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in W W Grainger by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $370.50. 226,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,458. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $371.86. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.86 and its 200-day moving average is $300.24.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. W W Grainger’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

