Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 39,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,528. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

