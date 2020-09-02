Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,266,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,327,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,698,000 after purchasing an additional 127,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. 21,557,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,167,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

