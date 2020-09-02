Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,337. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $1,436,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,039,395.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,078,970 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

