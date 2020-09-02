Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 54.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 15.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 37.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 76,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $7.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.17. 752,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,019. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.27 and a 200 day moving average of $194.33.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

