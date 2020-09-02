Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 13,350 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide comprises approximately 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. 54,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,185. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

