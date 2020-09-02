Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 64,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,286. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $973.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $80,394.60. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $201,243.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,115 shares of company stock worth $824,529. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

