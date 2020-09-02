Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.29. 1,080,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,597. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.86, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.