Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in VF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter worth about $6,007,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of VF by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of VF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.